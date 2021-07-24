The Front Pages

‘NO JAB, NO PAY’ ILLEGAL: 400K firms hard up for 13th month

Irma Isip - 0
The Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) estimates 400,000 micro businesses will have a hard time fulfilling their obligations to grant 13th month pay...
Safety Seal a requirement

The latest batch of economic activities allowed to open like cinemas will be required to obtain Safety Seal before they can operate again as...

Companies plan higher pay hike

Oil prices up anew

SEAsian MNCs eye investments in PH

Invalidated TCCs hit P3B

NATIONAL NEWS

New cases still under 7K

Gerard Naval - 0
OCTA: Repro rate in NCR now at 0.57 FOR the second straight day, new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country stayed under the 7,000...

4 of 15K jabbed minors show mild side effects

PNP ordered: Strictly enforce health protocols

633 more Delta cases detected

Trillanes: Makabayan group hard to trust

Dizon resigns as BCDA chief

EDITORIAL

Let us maintain these low numbers

THE COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila is improving, with the reproduction rate of cases now down to 0.57, as reported by the OCTA Research team yesterday. The National Capital Region (NCR) logged 1,159 new cases of the disease caused by coronavirus 2019 on Sunday, which...
Full Marawi rehab seen next year

Jocelyn Montemayor - 0
REHABILITATION of war-torn areas in Marawi City is now 80 to 85 percent complete, with full completion seen before President Duterte steps down in...

Comelec asked: Put up more registration centers

National Raymond Africa - 0
SENATE minority leader Franklin Drilon yesterday asked the Commission on Elections to put up additional voter registration centers to enable more people to register...

4 Chinese pushers killed; P262.M shabu seized

National Victor Reyes - 0
FOUR Chinese drug pushers were killed and 38 kilos of shabu worth P262.2 million were seized by anti-narcotics operatives in Angeles City in Pampanga...

P566M releases by abolished Philforest still unsettled

National Peter Tabingo - 0
GOVERNMENT auditors have revealed that P566.33 million fund releases made by the now defunct Philippine Forest Corp. (PFC or Philforest) from 2006 to 2010...

Shift to Alert Level 3 in Metro peaceful: PNP

Banner Victor Reyes - 0
7,899 protocol violators nabbed PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar yesterday said the first day of implementation of the Alert Level 3 quarantine in the National Capital...

LIVING

Miners’ daughter rises to the top, advocates mental health

Kezia Charity Escleto Rosero burst into tears after the board examinations for Metallurgical Engineering held last October 2 to 4. Following a rigid, backbreaking...

Small talk with Small Laude and SM

Although her name is Small, Filipina socialite, entrepreneur, and celebrity vlogger Small Laude knows what it is to live large. Funny, exuberant, and down...

Anticovid oral drug Molnupiravir to be available in PH

Living Anton de los Reyes - 0
Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral drug touted and clinically proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from known SARS-CoV-2 variants by half, may...

Filipino medical workers use blockchain technology to verify credentials

Working abroad is a dream for many Filipinos, especially for nurses and healthcare professionals—not only are they offered bigger pay, but they also enjoy...

Converge, PSHS Foundation partner to support Pisay students amid the pandemic

Living ... - 0
Leading fiber broadband operator Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has started to provide connectivity and digital support to students of the Philippine Science High School...

ENTERTAINMENT

Jayda’s ‘Paano Kung Naging Tayo?’ music video wins in New York

Despite being a first-time music video director, Jayda Avanzado made an impressive performance as “Paano Kung Naging Tayo” was named as the best music...

Smart brings Apple Music to its customers

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. announced yesterday that they will be introducing an exclusive 6-month free Apple Music subscription for all Smart...

Angel gets cooking lesson from Marian

Banner Ethel Ramos - 0
‘The 36-year-old actress, who wed businessman-producer Neil Arce in July, is learning how to cook.’ Guess what Angel Locsin’s priority is? The 36-year-old actress, who wed...

Bianca waited in line for 13 hours to register

Banner Mario E. Bautista - 0
‘Madaling araw pa, pumila na kami ng pinsan ko sa isang mall para magpa-register - Bianca Umali’ BIANCA Umali is gaining great feedback for her...

Goodbye Bond, hello Walk of Fame star for Daniel Craig

Banner Reuters - 0
LOS ANGELES – Daniel Craig finally got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Wednesday, days before his last movie as James Bond...

INTERNATIONAL

Former US Secretary of State dies of COVID complications

Reuters - 0
WASHINGTON — Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from...

Son of ex-Somali political aide held over UK lawmaker stabbing

International Reuters - 0
NAIROBI/LONDON — Ali Harbi Ali, the son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, has been arrested by British police...

Merck COVID-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower-income countries

International Reuters - 0
The plan to roll out Merck & Co’s promising antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the...

Haiti: Gangs expand territory as gov’t struggles to stay in control

International Reuters - 0
PORT-AU-PRINCE — When Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry attempted on Sunday to lead a ceremony commemorating the death of one of the country’s founding...

Thailand to stop use of Sinovac vaccine when stocks end this month

International Reuters - 0
BANGKOK — Thailand will stop using the COVID-19 vaccine of China’s Sinovac when its current stock finishes, a senior official said on Monday, having...

SPORTS

Hotshots underdogs? Reyes says no way

Noli Cortez - 0
TNT coach Chot Reyes sketched the outline and his charges firmed up the lines and did the coloring. Now, Reyes and the Tropang Giga want...

How long will Irving defy NBA stand on vaccine?

All Sports Reuters - 0
LOS ANGELES. — The 75th season of the NBA tips off on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) with fans focused on Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, whose...

Hanoi SEA Games set in mid-May ‘22

All Sports ... - 0
VIETNAM will hold the Hanoi 31st Southeast Asian Games in mid-May next year, according to Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. Tolentino made...

Parks fast finding groove with Nagoya

All Sports Michael Jugado - 0
AFTER a so-so start, ace wingman Bobby Ray Parks Jr. is fast proving his worth with Nagoya in the Japan B. League. Parks said he...

TNT rookie lives up to lofty billing

All Sports ... - 0
AS good as advertised. Mikey Williams is living up to his lofty billing so far as the best rookie in his class. The TNT Tropang...

OPINION

Before, they came in droves

Abigail Valte - 0
‘For an administration that holds a super majority in Congress, and for a President with high survey ratings, the quandary that the Duterte administrations...

Closure to Olalia, Alay-Ay killings?

Dody Lacuna - 0
‘No mastermind had been pinpointed in the unspeakable crime…’ THREE former soldiers – Sergeants Fernando Casanova, Dennis Jabatan, and Desiderio Perez – were sentenced to...

The fiesta guests

Jose Bayani Baylon - 0
‘VP Leni, Mayor Isko, and PacMan have announced their still incomplete slates but what is noticeable is the appearance of the same names in...

Historical revisionism

Jose Bayani Baylon - 0
‘…what some of us see as a rewriting of history is seen by some others as just a correction in the rewriting that was...

Reflux heartburns

Philip S. Chua - 0
‘While the pandemic can cause severe stress and increase stomach acid production, there is no medical evidence that coronavirus could cause reflux.’ REFLUX Heartburns is...
CORPORATE

BTr fully awards Tbills

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) has fully awarded bids for the treasury bills auctioned yesterday amid healthy demand for the short-term IOUs. The auction...

ACEN gets funding

Sufficient food supply assured

Maynilad sets water interruption schedule

REITs disburse dividends

MARKETING BOARD

SM CITY Daet opens, GLOBE’S 917 celebrations, CONVERGE bags...

SM City Daet opens Just in time for Christmas, SM City Daet opened its doors in Camarines Norte, on Friday, October 15, bringing great shopping,...
BDO advocacy, MDC wins Stevie, SM Markets...

Attractive real estate deals boost success of...

CEB test, GT Capital, FEDERAL LAND donation,...

CHERRY PREPAID concept store, MAP Management Man...

MARKET MARKERS

Asian shares fall

HONG KONG- Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China’s economy grew more slowly than expected in the...

Dollar wavers

China faces challenges from ‘mismanagement’

Bitcoin hovers near 6-month high

Kishida woos voters with Abenomics critique

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Banking & Finance

Pinoy e-commerce champions join LOCAD

Online businesses and e-commerce in the Philippines are continuously growing and predicted to hit almost $28 bilion (P1.4 trillion) by 2025, according to Bain...

Mobile wallet app inspires more women to lead

8Ventures CEO joins ‘The Final Pitch’

BSP welcomes Lyka’s move to apply as OPS

Digital gift card issuer to set up PH unit

Motoring

ISUZU N-SERIES SMOOTHER: Changing the way trucks are driven

Commercial Vehicles Raymond G.B. Tribdino - 0
TRUCKS in the Philippines usually come with a manual transmission.  The reasons for this choice are fuel economy, cargo handling performance, ease of maintenance,...

Exclusive insurance for Hino CVs launched

Commercial Vehicles 0

New Isuzu mu-X targets 15% market share by offering more value, style

Commercial Vehicles 0

Shell PH’s 1st Site of the Future enhances customer experience

Auto Industry 0

EV summit wants to accelerate electro mobility in PH

Alternative Fuel/Electric Vehicles 0

Infotech & Electronics

PT&T posts 7 percent 1H revenue growth

Diversified telecommunications firm PT&T Corp. experienced slower growth in 1H as the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdowns took a toll on its SME/MSME...

J&T Express’ free door-to-door service in NCR helps MSMEs during ECQ

How one website survived a ransomware attack

Accelerating digital economy key for inclusive integration in APAC

MediaTek introduces Kompanio 1300T platform to enhance premium computing experiences in tablets 

Property

BGC dev’ts respond to COVID-hit market

Malaya Business Insight - 0
NY-inspired masterplanned community Federal Land Inc. (FLI) strengthens its offerings to provide its residents with a living experience like no other amid the pandemic. One of...

Office prospects rosy

FAI bags this year’s Silver Stevie Award

Real estate drives growth of MM’s fringes

Home developer eyes stronger VisMin presence

Travel & Tourism

Batangas as next luxurious watering place

Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP) is not your conventional business leader. As Chairman of the infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) and other numerous...

Lower alert status good for tourism

PAL expects rise in domestic travel

Six Cebu Pacific destinations simplify requirements

A tourism gem rises in Cavinti

Environment

SM Prime promotes disaster preparedness

SM Prime Holdings Inc. has recently inked a partnership agreement with the Manila Observatory for the “High Definition Clean Energy, Climate, and Weather Forecasts for...

MVP Group of companies join reforestation program

SM Prime aims to cut carbon footprint

Closing the loop on recyclable plastic packaging

Best kept secret: abundance of native plants

Photo of the day

Supplements

Christmas: Making it Personal at SM Malls

 In a year when almost everyone looks the same as the next person, or is unrecognizable because of their face masks (and shields); it’s...

SM Supermalls is set to open VAXCertPH booths nationwide

Panasonic presents PGH with patented nanoeTM, nanoeTM X-equipped appliances to use

How to benefit from the global recovery

It’s 100 Days ‘til Christmas and it’s all about caring and...

